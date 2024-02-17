February 17, 2024
Adani Realty secures Rs 30,000 crore bid for Bandra land parcel project
Adani Realty has secured the contract to redevelop the 24-acre Bandra Reclamation land parcel, put up by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation as per media reports.
The final approval is pending and will be decided by the MSRDC Board in their upcoming meeting.
Adani Realty emerged as the 'preferred bidder' by offering the highest financial bid, providing 22.79% revenue to MSRDC.
This surpassed Larsen and Toubro's bid of 18 percent, as per the report.
The decision comes despite L&T having a stronger net worth of approximately Rs 84,000 crore compared to Adani's Rs 48,000 crore.
The land parcel has a potential development area of 45 lakh square feet and is valued at around ₹30,000 crore, according to media reports.
