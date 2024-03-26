March 26, 2024
Affluent Indian women prefer diverse investments like equities, gold, and real estate
A survey of 105 high-net-worth women shows a shift to diverse assets, with equities, gold, and real estate as top choices.
High-net-worth women show a nuanced approach to wealth with interest in alternative investments and cautious risk tolerance.
A survey reveals only 47% of affluent women are strongly involved in family financial decisions, suggesting room for increased empowerment.
Most affluent women seek tailored wealth management solutions, highlighting the need for improved client-centric services.
