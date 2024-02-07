February 3, 2024
AI's impact on new recruits, older employees
Skilled jobs and hiring are equally getting impacted by the way artificial intelligence (AI) is coming, apart from the ongoing global economic slowdown, said FM Nirmala Sitharaman.
“The kind of job requirements that are expected of new recruits are also changing, Sitharaman stated.
"So the people with old skillsets are now expected to have additional newer skillsets for entering into a certain area which till now did not exist,” Sitharaman said in a media interview.
She also added that there are a lot of calibrations required to understand this.
The Central government has been actively coming up with initiatives and programmes to upskill and reskill people to improve their employability and offer job opportunities.
During her Budget speech on February 1, Sitharaman said that through the Skill India Mission, the government has trained 1.4 crore youth, upskilled and reskilled 54 lakh youth so far.
She also mentioned that the government has established 3,000 ITIs and large institutions of higher learning including 7 IITs, 16 IIITs, 7 IIMs and 15 AIIMs and 390 universities have been set up.
In September 2023, the government unveiled the Skill India Digital Platform to bring all skilling initiatives under a single roof and provide skill development and entrepreneurial support to people.
More than 264 skilling courses from 42,623 centres across the country will be available under the platform, which will also provide opportunities for job exchange, apprenticeship, and entrepreneurship
