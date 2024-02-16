February 16, 2024
Air India passenger dies at Mumbai airport
A passenger flying with Air India from New York tragically passed away at Mumbai airport.
Source: PTI
The incident occurred on February 12 when 80-year old passenger collapsed after he had to walk approximately 1.5 kilometers from the plane up to the immigration counter due to wheelchair shortage.
Source: Representative
The deceased passenger was of Indian-origin and was travelling with his wife in flight AI-116 from New York to Mumbai.
Source: Air India
As per media reports, the couple had pre-booked wheelchair assistance, however, due to shortage only his wife could get the wheelchair.
Source: PTI
The 80-year old preferred to walk along with his wife and as they reached the immigration counter he collapsed reportedly to heart attack.
Source: unspalsh
On 16 February, the airline has also issued a statement on this incident.
Source: ANI
The Air India Spokesperson said that due to heavy demand for wheelchairs, they had requested the passenger to wait till wheelchair assistance was provided.
Source: Air India
However, he opted to walk along with his spouse.
Source: Republic