February 16, 2024

Air India passenger dies at Mumbai airport

A passenger flying with Air India from New York tragically passed away at Mumbai airport.

Source: PTI

The incident occurred on February 12 when 80-year old passenger collapsed after he had to walk approximately 1.5 kilometers from the plane up to the immigration counter due to wheelchair shortage.

Source: Representative

The deceased passenger was of Indian-origin and was travelling with his wife in flight AI-116 from New York to Mumbai.

Source: Air India

As per media reports, the couple had pre-booked wheelchair assistance, however, due to shortage only his wife could get the wheelchair.

Source: PTI

The 80-year old preferred to walk along with his wife and as they reached the immigration counter he collapsed reportedly to heart attack.

Source: unspalsh

On 16 February, the airline has also issued a statement on this incident.

Source: ANI

The Air India Spokesperson said that due to heavy demand for wheelchairs, they had requested the passenger to wait till wheelchair assistance was provided.

Source: Air India

However, he opted to walk along with his spouse.

Source: Republic

View Next Slide