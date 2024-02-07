January 16, 2024
All you need to know about Noida airport
Noida International Airport in Jewar is going by the deadline with test flights expected to begin in March-April.
The construction of the terminal building of the airport is nearing completion, while the construction of the runway and air traffic control (ATC) building was already completed a month ago.
According to Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), as many as 7,800 people are working day and night to complete the work as soon as possible.
The interior work of the terminal building will start soon and is expected to be completed in the next four months.
It is reported that the Airport Authority has started the installation of reflectors and signage on the runway.
Also, equipments and machines are being installed in the ATC building.
For connectivity, the Noida International Airport will get a new, roughly 32-km expressway.
It is linked to the Mumbai-Vadodara Expressway via a rotary in Delhi. The National Highway Authority of India Limited (NHAI) will construct this expressway.
