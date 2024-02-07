January 30, 2024
Alphabet, Meta Q3 ad sales prediction
The AI's impact on the advertising business of Alphabet and Meta platforms is likely to be muted ahead of Q4 results.
However, investors are mapping out its future potential.
The search giant has rolled out AI tools that help advertisers target audiences in a less costly way.
Facebook parent Meta is using generative AI to create different variations of ad campaigns.
Microsoft is likely to be the earliest winner in the nascent generative AI race, which has consumed nearly every tech and social media company.
For Microsoft, generative AI has fueled demand for its cloud services.
Alphabet stock surged 58% last year, while Meta's stock nearly tripled.
