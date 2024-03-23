March 23, 2024
Amazon challenges CNIL's 32 million euro fine
CNIL fined Amazon France Logistique for its surveillance system, deemed excessively intrusive, sparking Amazon's appeal to the Council of State.
Amazon refutes CNIL's conclusions, labeling them factually incorrect, and takes its appeal to a higher authority to contest the fine.
Amazon's appeal signifies a legal battle against CNIL's fine, highlighting the company's stance on employee surveillance and its commitment to challenge regulatory decisions.
