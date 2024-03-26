March 26, 2024
Amazon invests $1.2 billion in brand protection
The investment aims to ensure customers receive authentic products and businesses have a fair selling experience.
Source: Pexels
It includes hiring experts to prevent counterfeiting, fraud, and abuse.
Source: Pexels
Amazon employs document forgery detection and image verification to authenticate identity documents and prevent bad actors from creating new selling accounts.
Source: Pexels
Amazon disposed of over 7 million counterfeit products in 2023, preventing harm to customers and resale in the retail supply chain.
Source: Pexels