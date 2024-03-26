March 26, 2024

Amazon invests $1.2 billion in brand protection

The investment aims to ensure customers receive authentic products and businesses have a fair selling experience.

It includes hiring experts to prevent counterfeiting, fraud, and abuse.

Amazon employs document forgery detection and image verification to authenticate identity documents and prevent bad actors from creating new selling accounts.

Amazon disposed of over 7 million counterfeit products in 2023, preventing harm to customers and resale in the retail supply chain. 

