January 10, 2024

Amazon's Twitch to slash 35% of workforce amid profitability struggle

The streaming platform Twitch is bracing for a significant downsizing, aiming to reduce its staff by 35%, roughly accounting for 500 employees.

The imminent announcement could be made public as early as Wednesday, underscoring the urgency of the restructuring within the platform, according to media reports.

Despite Amazon's acquisition of the company nine years ago, Twitch continues to grapple with financial challenges, remaining in the red.

This move aligns with Twitch CEO Dan Clancy's previous statement made in December, hinting at the closure of operations in South Korea, scheduled for February this year.

High operational costs and escalating network fees were cited as the primary reasons behind this strategic decision.

The company also laid off 400 positions in March last year. The action was prompted by the platform's failure to meet projected user engagement and revenue growth.

Twitch is a live streaming platform primarily used for broadcasting and watching video game streams.

Users can stream their content in real-time, interacting with viewers through live chat. It's become a hub for communities to engage, share interests, and watch live content from creators worldwide.

