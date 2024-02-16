February 16, 2024

Anupam Mittal slams Google, Apple

Shark Tank India judge and founder of Shaadi.com Anupam Mittal has likened tech majors Google and Apple to the British East India company.

Both the companies operate with "complete impunity," Mittal added.

The issue is Google's user choice billing system, which imposes a service fee ranging from 11% to 26% on the app developers for download of paid apps and in-app purchases from the Play Store.

CCI in an order on Google's Billing system had said there will be no discrimination at all.

However, Mittal is peeved with transaction that happens on apps downloaded via the store that will be subject to 15-30% tax/commissions.

Mittal pushed for penal provisions for "anybody who abuses the law or twists and turns it while violating the very spirit of it".

"These bullies need one arm chopped off in the form of penalties, a rap on the knuckles will not work as they are too big to care about a couple of hundred million in penalties," Mittal said.

