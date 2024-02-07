February 2, 2024
Apple India revenue hits record high in December quarter
The India business of Apple Inc reported the highest revenue in December-quarter.
Tim Cook said Apple achieved revenue records across over two dozen countries and regions, including records in Europe and the rest of Asia Pacific.
Apple has posted a quarterly revenue of $119.6 billion, up 2% on-year.
Cook attributes this revenue growth to iPhone sales, and an all-time revenue record in services.
Apple CFO Luca Maestri revealed that 80% of Zoho’s 15,000-plus global workforce uses the iPhone for work, and nearly two-thirds use the Mac as their primary computer.
Apple shipped over 10 million iPhones in 2023, up from 6 million in 2022, securing the top revenue position for the year.
The tech giant accounted for 23 percent of smartphone revenue share in 2023.
The average selling price (ASP) for Apple iPhones stood at $981 in 2023, the highest in the market.
Apple produced iPhones worth over Rs 1 lakh crore in India last year, having ramped up the output sharply from the year before.
Out of this, made-in-India iPhones worth Rs 65,000 crore were exported from January to December.
