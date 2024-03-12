March 12, 2024
Apple plans to launch new iPad Pro and iPad Air models
The new iPad Air is expected to feature a larger 12.9-inch version, expanding options for consumers, with a special build of iPadOS 17.4 to accompany the launch.
Source: Pexels
Anticipated features for the iPad Pro include the M3 chip, OLED displays, slimmer enclosure, repositioned front camera, and improved rear camera bump.
Source: Pexels
The iPad Air models may include the M2 chip, a front camera oriented for landscape use, and the introduction of a 12.9-inch variant.
Source: Pexels
Apple is also expected to unveil a new Magic Keyboard with a bigger trackpad and design enhancements, along with an upgraded Apple Pencil.
Source: Pexels
Apple may announce these new products through a press release on its Newsroom website, similar to recent MacBook Air launches, aiming to sustain its dominance in the tablet market.
Source: Pexels