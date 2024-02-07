January 17, 2024
Apple plans to remove blood-oxygen feature from smartwatches
Apple Inc. is mulling removing the blood oxygen sensor from its latest smartwatches - Series 9 and Ultra 2, to get around a US ban of the devices if an appeal of the decision fails.
Source: Unsplash
Apple is pursuing a bid to overturn a US ruling that had blocked the use of its technology.
Source: Unsplash
According to reports, the US Customs and Border Protection has approved the potential redesign of Apple Smartwatches Series 9, and Ultra 2 sans that blood-oxygen sensor.
Source: Unsplash
Analysts have speculated the removal of blood oxygen sensor could come through a software update.
Source: Unsplash
The dispute occurred after Masimo Corp, a Southern California company, pursued a patent claim against Apple.
Source: Unsplash
The US Customs and Border Protection “decided that Apple’s redesign falls outside the scope" of an import ban by the US International Trade Commission.
Source: ANI
Apple will need an extended stay to continue selling the watches with the blood-oxygen sensors as part of the company's effort to position the products as health-monitoring devices.
Source: Apple
Until then, the Apple Watch blood-oxygen feature continues to be available on newly sold units, the Cupertino, California-based company said.
Source: AP