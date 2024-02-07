January 10, 2024
Apple removes offshore crypto exchanges from App Store
Apple has removed offshore crypto exchanges such as Binance, Kucoin and OKX from its App Store.
Source: Unsplash
A show-cause notice was sent to nine such virtual digital asset (VDAs) service-providers by the finance ministry for not complying with the country's money laundering laws.
Source: ANI
The show-cause notice was sent on December 28 to Binance, Kucoin, Houbi, Kraken, Gate.io, Bittrex, Bitstamp, MEXC Global, and Bitfinex for operating illegally in India by not registering and following
Source: Republic
The finance ministry had directed the information technology ministry to block the URLs.
Source: Unsplash
These apps, however, continue to show on Google’s Play Store at the time of publishing this article.
Source: Freepik
Crypto investors from India have been flocking to off shore exchanges over the past couple of years to evade paying 30 percent taxes on income and gains from virtual digital assets (VDAs).
Source: Unsplash
They pay 1 percent TDS on every buy and sell transaction of over Rs 10,000.
Source: Pexels