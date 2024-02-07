February 3, 2024

Banks that offer high-interest rates on short-term FDs by senior citizens

HDFC Bank | 7.10 per cent on deposits of one year to 15 months | 7.60 per cent on FDs of 15 to 18 month-tenure.

ICICI Bank | For one year to 15 months, interest is 7.25 per cent.

State Bank of India | For one year to less than two years, the interest rate is 7.30 per cent.

Bank of Baroda | For one to two years, the bank offers 7.35 per cent to senior citizens.

Kotak Mahindra Bank | For one-year deposits, the bank offers 7.6% which rises to 7.65% when the tenure rises to 390 days. For 23 months to less than two years, interest rate is 7.8%.

