February 3, 2024
Banks that offer high-interest rates on short-term FDs by senior citizens
HDFC Bank | 7.10 per cent on deposits of one year to 15 months | 7.60 per cent on FDs of 15 to 18 month-tenure.
Source: HDFC Bank
ICICI Bank | For one year to 15 months, interest is 7.25 per cent.
Source: Shutterstock
State Bank of India | For one year to less than two years, the interest rate is 7.30 per cent.
Source: PTI/File
Bank of Baroda | For one to two years, the bank offers 7.35 per cent to senior citizens.
Source: Bank of Baroda
Kotak Mahindra Bank | For one-year deposits, the bank offers 7.6% which rises to 7.65% when the tenure rises to 390 days. For 23 months to less than two years, interest rate is 7.8%.
Source: X Photo