February 15, 2024
Benglauru man takes Aditya Birla Fashion to court
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd was ordered by a consumer court in Bengaluru to pay a man the refund for a pair of jeans, Rs 1,000 after the outfit faded in just five washes, as per media reports.
Source: Unsplash
A Bengaluru resident, Hariharan Babu AK, had bought a pair of blue Van Heusen jeans for Rs 4,499 from an Aditya Birla showroom near his house in April last year.
Source: Unsplash
However, in three months, Babu reportedly found that his new jeans had lost his original colour and had faded in just five washes.
Source: Unsplash
When he complained to the showroom and demanded a refund, he was told that the indigo dye used in the jeans tended to lose colour gradually upon washing, the report said.
Source: Unsplash
The angry customer then approached a consumer redressal commission in the city with his complaint.
Source: Unsplash
The litigation concluded in February this year, when the consumer forum judges said Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited had not provided washing instructions to the customer.
Source: ANI
The court also noted that the company representatives failed to appear before it despite a notice being sent, adding that no proper invoice was given to the man.
Source: Unsplash
The consumer forum ordered Aditya Birla Fashion to pay Rs 4,016 to the man as a refund for the jeans and a compensation of Rs 1,000 within two months of passing the verdict.
Source: Freepik