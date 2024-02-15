February 15, 2024

Benglauru man takes Aditya Birla Fashion to court

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd was ordered by a consumer court in Bengaluru to pay a man the refund for a pair of jeans, Rs 1,000 after the outfit faded in just five washes, as per media reports.

A Bengaluru resident, Hariharan Babu AK, had bought a pair of blue Van Heusen jeans for Rs 4,499 from an Aditya Birla showroom near his house in April last year.

However, in three months, Babu reportedly found that his new jeans had lost his original colour and had faded in just five washes.

When he complained to the showroom and demanded a refund, he was told that the indigo dye used in the jeans tended to lose colour gradually upon washing, the report said.

The angry customer then approached a consumer redressal commission in the city with his complaint.

The litigation concluded in February this year, when the consumer forum judges said Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited had not provided washing instructions to the customer.

The court also noted that the company representatives failed to appear before it despite a notice being sent, adding that no proper invoice was given to the man.

The consumer forum ordered Aditya Birla Fashion to pay Rs 4,016 to the man as a refund for the jeans and a compensation of Rs 1,000 within two months of passing the verdict.

