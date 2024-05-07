May 7, 2024

BoJ to scrutinise Yen moves in guiding policy

Governor Ueda highlighted the BOJ's commitment to closely monitoring the yen's fluctuations and their potential effects on Japan's underlying inflation dynamics.

Despite signalling its readiness to hike borrowing costs later in the year, the BOJ maintained interest rates around zero in April.

Market reactions prompted speculation of Japanese authorities intervening to support the yen.

Regular bilateral meetings between the prime minister and the BOJ governor serve as platforms to exchange views on economic conditions and policies.

