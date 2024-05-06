May 6, 2024

Brazil's government debt reached 75.7% of GDP in March

The Brazilian government paid a whopping 12.7 billion in nominal interest in March, highlighting the significant financial burden.

Source: Pexels

Despite expectations of a deficit, the primary surplus stood at $232.05 million for March, defying economists' forecasts.

Source: Pexels

March's nominal result showed a deficit of 62.981 billion reais, an improvement from the previous year's shortfall, reflecting some financial progress.

Source: Pexels

Over 12 months, Brazil's nominal deficit declined to 9.06% of GDP, down from 9.24% in the previous month, signalling a gradual improvement in fiscal performance.

Source: Pexels

View Next Slide