May 6, 2024
Brazil's government debt reached 75.7% of GDP in March
The Brazilian government paid a whopping 12.7 billion in nominal interest in March, highlighting the significant financial burden.
Despite expectations of a deficit, the primary surplus stood at $232.05 million for March, defying economists' forecasts.
March's nominal result showed a deficit of 62.981 billion reais, an improvement from the previous year's shortfall, reflecting some financial progress.
Over 12 months, Brazil's nominal deficit declined to 9.06% of GDP, down from 9.24% in the previous month, signalling a gradual improvement in fiscal performance.
