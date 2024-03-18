March 18, 2024
Britain's housing market sees biggest price surge in almost one year
Robust Growth: Residential property prices rose by 1.5% over four weeks, the strongest in ten months.
Source: Pexels
Seller Optimism: Sellers are optimistic despite challenges like buyer affordability and rising mortgage rates.
Buyer Demand: Rightmove reports an 8% YoY increase in buyer demand and a 13% rise in sales.
London Demand: London's housing demand rises due to people returning to offices, higher wage growth, and lower inflation.
Caution Among Buyers: Sellers are taking longer to secure buyers, averaging 71 days.
