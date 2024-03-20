March 20, 2024

British inflation eases in February, offers room for interest rate adjustments

Consumer prices rise 3.4% annually, the lowest since September 2021. 

Data suggests the Bank of England may have more confidence in rate cuts. 

Core inflation, excluding energy and food, slows to 4.5%. 

February's inflation data could impact the Bank of England's upcoming decisions.

Economists and the Bank of England expected a slightly higher inflation rate. 

