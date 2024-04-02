April 2, 2024
British manufacturers see first growth in 20 months, signaling recovery from recession
UK economy shows strength with manufacturing growth driven by domestic demand. Bank of England watches for inflation signals.
Despite growth, UK manufacturing faces challenges with declining staffing levels and rising input costs, prompting price hikes.
Red Sea shipping disruptions impact UK manufacturers, leading to longer delivery times for supplies.
Positive momentum in UK manufacturing signals potential end to recession, but inflation and supply chain issues persist.
