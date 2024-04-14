April 14, 2024
British shop prices rose at their slowest pace in over two years in March
Shop price inflation dropped to 1.3% from February's 2.5%, the smallest increase since December 2021, says the British Retail Consortium.
Source: Pexels
The Bank of England expects the UK's headline inflation to fall below 2% in April–June, driven by lower energy costs.
Source: Pexels
Food prices increased by 3.7%, down from 5.0%, while non-food prices rose by just 0.2%, a significant slowdown from February's 1.3% growth.
Source: Pexels
Market sentiment suggests a 50% chance of a BoE interest rate cut in June, the first since the pandemic began
Source: Pexels