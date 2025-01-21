Digital Desk

Budget 2025: What's in Store For The Middle Class?

Income tax slabs could see revisions, with potential increase in the exemption limit (currently at ₹2.5 lakh) to provide more relief to middle-income earners.

Source: Republic Digital

GST rates may be revisited for certain consumer goods, with expectations for reduced rates on essential items to help ease living costs.

Source: Republic digital

Inflation in India has been fluctuating between 5% and 7%, with the government potentially focusing on reducing food and fuel price volatility.

Source: Republic digital

Government is likely to increase consumption-driven stimulus, with potential expansion of schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and PMGDISHA.

Source: Republic Digital

Possible increases in financial aid programs like PMGKY, which previously provided ₹1,500 per month for 3 months during the pandemic for low-income groups.

Source: Republic digital

Over 1 crore houses are planned to be completed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana by 2024, with more likely to be allocated in the upcoming budget.

Source: Republic digital

India’s social security expenditure increased by 15% in the last budget; further enhancements for healthcare, education, and public safety might be included.

Source: Republic Digital

 Next Story