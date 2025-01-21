Budget 2025: What's in Store For The Middle Class?

Income tax slabs could see revisions, with potential increase in the exemption limit (currently at ₹2.5 lakh) to provide more relief to middle-income earners.
Source: Republic Digital
GST rates may be revisited for certain consumer goods, with expectations for reduced rates on essential items to help ease living costs.
Source: Republic digital
Inflation in India has been fluctuating between 5% and 7%, with the government potentially focusing on reducing food and fuel price volatility.
Source: Republic digital
Government is likely to increase consumption-driven stimulus, with potential expansion of schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and PMGDISHA.
Source: Republic Digital
Possible increases in financial aid programs like PMGKY, which previously provided ₹1,500 per month for 3 months during the pandemic for low-income groups.
Source: Republic digital
Over 1 crore houses are planned to be completed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana by 2024, with more likely to be allocated in the upcoming budget.
Source: Republic digital
India’s social security expenditure increased by 15% in the last budget; further enhancements for healthcare, education, and public safety might be included.
Source: Republic Digital