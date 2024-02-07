February 2, 2024
Byju’s shareholders demand for CEO change
Edtech company Byju’s’ shareholders are seeking to oust the company’s founders and bring in a change to its leadership.
This comes after the edtech giant laid off thousands of employees and saw its valuation take a nosedive.
Just two years ago, in 2022, Byju’s was one of the hottest startups, controlled by billionaire Byju Raveendran.
The shareholders acknowledged that they were “deeply concerned” about the future stability of the company under the current leadership.
The statement was put out by Prosus Ventures, which has 9 per cent stake in Byju’s, and who said that they have the backing of other shareholders without naming them.
The meeting was requested by the investors to solve governance, management and compliance issues and reconstitute the board.
Byju's'woes continued for the large part of last year after Deloitte resigned as its auditor.
Deloitte said that it did not receive the necessary documents even after writing several times to the board.
Byju’s, one of the brightest success stories of the startup ecosystem, saw its valuation fall to between $1 billion and $3 billion.
