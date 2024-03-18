March 18, 2024
Campus hiring of women in India rose by 5% points in 2022–23
HirePro's report, based on data from FY23, analysed 5,50,000 BTech candidates across central, east, north, south, and west India.
Source: Pexels
Women were most active in campus hiring exams for IT, BFSI, and R&D sectors, with IT services leading in women's participation.
South India had the highest women's participation in campus hiring exams at 39%, while the east recorded the lowest at 24%.
The west zone saw 34% participation, the central zone 28%, and the north 27%. This increase reflects India's progress towards gender equality, said HirePro's COO, S. Pasupathi.
