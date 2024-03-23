March 23, 2024

China's Commerce Minister meets Apple CEO Tim Cook 

Minister Wang emphasised the importance of stable Sino-US economic relations, aiming for a fair and predictable business environment.

Wang and Cook's meeting underscores the efforts to maintain positive economic relations between China and the US, essential for fostering mutual growth and stability.

Cook's meeting with Wang highlights Apple's focus on the Chinese market amidst challenges like declining iPhone sales and fierce competition from local brands like Huawei.

