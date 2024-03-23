March 23, 2024
China's Commerce Minister meets Apple CEO Tim Cook
Minister Wang emphasised the importance of stable Sino-US economic relations, aiming for a fair and predictable business environment.
Source: Pexels
Wang and Cook's meeting underscores the efforts to maintain positive economic relations between China and the US, essential for fostering mutual growth and stability.
Source: Pexels
Cook's meeting with Wang highlights Apple's focus on the Chinese market amidst challenges like declining iPhone sales and fierce competition from local brands like Huawei.
Source: Pexels