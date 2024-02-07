January 9, 2024
China stocks struggle for direction; tourism shares shine
The blue-chip CSI 300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index both edged up 0.2% at market close
Source: Unsplash
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slipped 0.2%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index lost 0.6%
Source: Unsplash
"There were few signs of a recovery in the first week of 2024, with a risk-off move broadly across China's asset classes," said Ting Lu, chief China economist at Nomura
Source: Unsplash
"We think the PBOC (central bank) is quite likely to cut its benchmark lending rates next Monday."
Source: Unsplash