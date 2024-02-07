January 22, 2024
Cipla's Q3 profit soars 32% to Rs 1,068 crore, exceeding expectations
Cipla Ltd reported robust financial results for the third quarter ending December 2023, with a significant 32.25% surge in consolidated profit to Rs 1,068.41 crore.
This marked a substantial increase from the Rs 807.83 crore profit reported in the corresponding period a year ago.
Cipla's performance exceeded analysts' expectations, with consolidated net profit beating the average estimate of Rs 1,043 crore.
Cipla's revenue from operations during Q3 reached Rs 6,603.81 crore.
Additionally, revenue from new ventures contributed Rs 280.51 crore to the total income during the period.
The total income for the quarter was recorded at Rs 6,788.44 crore, indicating a substantial increase of 14.58%.
