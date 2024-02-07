January 10, 2024
DGCA on January 8 said it has made key changes in Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL)
As per the revised regulations, weekly rest periods rose from 36 hours to 48 hours for flight crew, to ensure sufficient time for recovery from cumulative fatigue.
The maximum flight time & maximum flight duty period for flight operations encroaching at night have been restricted to 8 hours flight time and 10 hours flight duty period.
Further, the aviation regulatory body envisages adoption of Fatigue Risk Management System (FRMS).
