April 2, 2024

Disney gains momentum in battle for board seats against activist investors

An ongoing vote count suggests outcomes could change. Disney executives and activists make last-minute efforts to sway voters.

BlackRock, the second-largest shareholder, reportedly supports Disney in a proxy battle against activist investor Trian Fund Management.

Disney CEO Bob Iger calls activist campaigns a “distraction” as the company aims to revitalise creative franchises and streaming businesses.

Despite the stock price increase, Disney faces pressure from activists seeking board seats and strategic changes. The outcome depends on influential index funds.

