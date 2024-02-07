February 2, 2024

E-filing portal not available from Feb 3 to Feb 5

The Income Tax department has noted that its services for taxpayers on the e-filing portal will not be available between Feb 3 and early Feb 5 on account of scheduled maintenance.

The department also asked taxpayers to plan their activities accordingly.

The information was shared by the I-T department on microblogging site X.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman in her Interim Budget speech, said that the introduction of new Form 26AS and pre-filling tax returns have made the process of filing tax returns simpler and easier.

She said the average processing time of returns has been reduced from 93 days in 2013-14 to just 10 days this year.

The remarkable reduction in the processing time for income tax returns demonstrates the beneficial impact of technological innovation.

However, she added that there were no tax proposals for direct as well as indirect taxes.

The Centre will withdraw outstanding direct tax demands up to Rs 25,000 for the period up to financial year 2009-10 and up to Rs 10,000 for financial years 2010-11 to 2014-15.

