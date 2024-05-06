May 6, 2024

ECB eyes rate cuts

ECB's Chief Economist, Philip Lane, sees hope in April's inflation and Q1 GDP, foreseeing a return to target soon.

Source: Pexels

Lithuania's central bank governor, Gediminas Simkus, predicts three rate cuts by 2024-end, indicating a dovish stance.

Source: Pexels

Traders anticipate ECB's rate cut on June 6, aligning with expectations amid weak US job data and Fed signals.

Source: Pexels

The Croatian governor, Boris Vujcic, hints at policy easing to tackle inflation challenges, despite the restrictive stance.

Source: Reuters

