May 6, 2024
ECB eyes rate cuts
ECB's Chief Economist, Philip Lane, sees hope in April's inflation and Q1 GDP, foreseeing a return to target soon.
Source: Pexels
Lithuania's central bank governor, Gediminas Simkus, predicts three rate cuts by 2024-end, indicating a dovish stance.
Source: Pexels
Traders anticipate ECB's rate cut on June 6, aligning with expectations amid weak US job data and Fed signals.
Source: Pexels
The Croatian governor, Boris Vujcic, hints at policy easing to tackle inflation challenges, despite the restrictive stance.
Source: Reuters