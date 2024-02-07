January 29, 2024
Eldeco Group to develop 80 luxury villas in Himachal Pradesh
Delhi-based Eldeco Group has bought a 30-acre land parcel near Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh, to develop ultra-luxury holiday homes with an expected top line of Rs 500 crore.
The realty firm plans to invest about Rs 300 crore (excluding the land cost) to develop the ultra-luxury housing project, comprising 80 villas, through its subsidiary ‘Terra Grande’.
The project is on the Dharampur-Nahan-Ponta Sahib national highway, near popular tourist destination Kasauli.
Amar Kapoor, CEO of Terra Grande, said that the project would offer 80 villas on 30 acres, meaning there will be about three villas per acre.
In the first phase, the company will develop 38 villas, of which 13 have been sold.
Villa details:
The township has a configuration of 3, 4 and 5BHK duplex villas. The 3BHK villa will have a built-up area of around 3,000 sqft, while the 4BHK will offer 4,500 sqft built-up space.
The largest villas, the 5BHKs, will have a built-up area of 5,500 sqft. The township will also have facilities such as a hospital, club house, play areas for children etc.
