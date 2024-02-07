January 29, 2024

Eldeco Group to develop 80 luxury villas in Himachal Pradesh

Delhi-based Eldeco Group has bought a 30-acre land parcel near Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh, to develop ultra-luxury holiday homes with an expected top line of Rs 500 crore.

Source: Facebook photo

The realty firm plans to invest about Rs 300 crore (excluding the land cost) to develop the ultra-luxury housing project, comprising 80 villas, through its subsidiary ‘Terra Grande’.

Source: Facebook Photo

The project is on the Dharampur-Nahan-Ponta Sahib national highway, near popular tourist destination Kasauli.

Source: Facebook Photo

Amar Kapoor, CEO of Terra Grande, said that the project would offer 80 villas on 30 acres, meaning there will be about three villas per acre.

Source: Facebook photo

In the first phase, the company will develop 38 villas, of which 13 have been sold.

Source: Facebook photo

Villa details:

Source: Facebook photo

The township has a configuration of 3, 4 and 5BHK duplex villas. The 3BHK villa will have a built-up area of around 3,000 sqft, while the 4BHK will offer 4,500 sqft built-up space.

Source: Facebook photo

The largest villas, the 5BHKs, will have a built-up area of 5,500 sqft. The township will also have facilities such as a hospital, club house, play areas for children etc.

Source: Facebook Photo

View Next Slide