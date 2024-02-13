February 13, 2024
Elon Musk to allow advertisers to run ads next to creator's profile on X
Elon Musk's X (formerly Twitter) will soon allow advertisers to place ads next to a curated list of content creators with its new Creator Targeting feature.
Advertisers will now be able to choose to have their ads run before videos from specific creators.
These ads will be visible in the user's home timeline and on the creator's profile.
The company said, "We are enabling a new opportunity for advertisers to connect to their customers by aligning with some of the world’s best content creators."
Starting this month, advertisers on X can run ads against a curated list of premium content creators via Creator Targeting.
The company said it will soon add the ability to serve ads to individual creator's profiles, eliminating the chance of an ad appearing next to a controversial post.
X's ad revenue has fallen by more than 50 per cent since Musk took over the company.
Meanwhile, just last year, X's ad revenue was around $2.5 billion, well short of the $3 billion target set by the company.
Apple, Disney and IBM, pulled their ads from the platform in response to allegations that Musk had posted anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.
