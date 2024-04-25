April 25, 2024

Emerging market stocks retreat

Emerging market currencies feel pressure due to a strong dollar and concerns over sustained US interest rates.

Philippine peso hits lowest level since November 2022 against the dollar. Central bank unlikely to hike rates in response to weakness, says Finance Minister Ralph Recto.

Investors await Turkish central bank's interest rate decision, expected to maintain key rate at 50%. Lira remains stable against the greenback.

Analysts anticipate potential rate cuts in the fourth quarter, but concerns linger over persistent lira selloffs and global risks. Bank Indonesia's unexpected rate hike adds to uncertainties.

