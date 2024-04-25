April 25, 2024
Emerging market stocks retreat
Emerging market currencies feel pressure due to a strong dollar and concerns over sustained US interest rates.
Source: Pexels
Philippine peso hits lowest level since November 2022 against the dollar. Central bank unlikely to hike rates in response to weakness, says Finance Minister Ralph Recto.
Source: Pexels
Investors await Turkish central bank's interest rate decision, expected to maintain key rate at 50%. Lira remains stable against the greenback.
Source: Pexels
Analysts anticipate potential rate cuts in the fourth quarter, but concerns linger over persistent lira selloffs and global risks. Bank Indonesia's unexpected rate hike adds to uncertainties.
Source: Pexels