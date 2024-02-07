January 13, 2024
Five new rules for UPI users
UPI transaction limit for hospitals, educational institutions payments raised to ₹5 lakh.
Pre-sanctioned Credit Line on UPI will bring the availability of loans to individuals and businesses, furthering financial inclusion in the country.
NPCI has introduced 'UPI for Secondary Market,' allowing limited pilot customers to block funds post-trade confirmation and settle payments on a T1 basis through Clearing Corporations.
UPI ATMs using QR codes will empower cash withdrawals without the need to carry physical debit cards and will bring better convenience and financial inclusion.
The RBI has proposed a four-hour cooling period for users initiating first payments exceeding ₹2,000 to new users, enhancing the safety of UPI transactions by allowing users to reverse transactions.
