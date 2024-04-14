April 14, 2024
Flexible office space operators command 22% share of Indian office leasing
Bangalore leads city-wise leasing activity, followed by Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad, with small to medium-sized transactions dominating Q1 2024.
Ram Chandnani, MD, CBRE India, highlights the dynamic transformation in India's office market, driven by economic growth and strategic policies, attracting a wider range of industries.
Anshuman Magazine, CBRE India's Chairperson and CEO, is optimistic about India's office sector outlook, citing a skilled workforce and a well-established business ecosystem as key advantages.
The report forecasts a 20% increase in GCC presence by 2025, with a robust pipeline of sustainable and employee-centric office space entering the market.
