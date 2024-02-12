February 12, 2024
Flipkart's Valentines Week sale on mobile phones
Flipkart has started its latest Mobile Bonanza sale, offering discounts on several smartphones including Poco X6, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and Motorola Edge 40 Neo.
The sale will continue throughout the Valentine's week. The sale, which began recently, will continue until February 15.
The e-commerce website is offering no-cost EMI options, "best exchange prices", and additional discounts for Flipkart Plus members.
The iPhone 15 is available at its lowest price yet, Rs 65,999, a flat discount of Rs 13,901 from its launch price of Rs 79,900.
The iPhone 15 Pro is on sale for Rs 1,27,990, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max is on sale for Rs 1,48,900, with a flat discount of Rs 7,000 and Rs 11,000 respectively.
The iPhone 13 is available for Rs 52,999, and the iPhone 14 for Rs 57,999.
The Vivo T2 Pro price is down to Rs 23,999 from the listed price of Rs 26,999.
The Motorola Edge 40 Neo is on sale for Rs 22,999, from its launch price of Rs 27,999.
The Samsung S21 FE 5G (2023) model is also on sale for Rs 29,999.
Moto G34 (4GB+128GB) model is available at Rs 10,999. It was listed for Rs 13,999.
The realme 12 Pro+ and Realme 12 Pro, which were launched in January this year are also available during the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale.
