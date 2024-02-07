February 2, 2024
FlixBus to commence business in India from February 6
FlixBus, a global leader in travel technology has made a significant announcement: its official launch in India.
FlixBus aims to transform intercity passenger transportation by offering convenient travel options at competitive prices alongside top-tier safety standards.
The introduction of FlixBus in India heralds a new era of comfortable, safe, and reliable travel choices for countless Indians.
The network will seamlessly connect major cities and routes across New Delhi, Himachal, J&K, Punjab, Rajasthan, and UP.
Starting from February 1, tickets for FlixBus India will be available, with the inaugural routes commencing from February 6th at a special launch price of just INR 99.
These routes will link Delhi with key destinations such as Ayodhya, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Manali, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Dehradun, Varanasi, Jodhpur, Dharamshala, Lucknow, and Amritsar.
The comprehensive network will feature 59 stops and over 200 connections in total.
In strategic partnerships with local bus operators, FlixBus will leverage its proprietary technology platform to empower partners, enhancing their business operations.
This collaboration will focus on network planning, revenue management, and yield optimization, ensuring a seamless travel experience for both passengers and operators.
FlixBus will exclusively operate premium bus models equipped with BS6 engines, adhering to stringent emission norms and championing environmental sustainability.
The company's focus is on passenger's safety with innovative features, like gender seating, a 24x7 incident response team, traffic control wards, and 2-point seat belts for all passengers.
Exclusive FlixBus lounges will further enhance the travel experience.
