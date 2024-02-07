February 1, 2024
FM talks about agriculture and food processing in India
The efforts for value addition in the agricultural sector and boosting farmers’ income will be stepped up.
Source: PTI
Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana has benefitted 38 lakh farmers and generated 10 lakh employment.
Source: Pexels
Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises Yojana has assisted 2.4 lakh SHGs and sixty thousand individuals with credit linkages.
Source: Unsplash
Other schemes are complementing the efforts for reducing post-harvest losses and improving productivity and incomes.
Source: Pixabay
To ensure faster growth of the sector, our Government will further promote private and public investment in post-harvest activities.
Source: Freepik