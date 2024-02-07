February 1, 2024

FM talks about agriculture and food processing in India

The efforts for value addition in the agricultural sector and boosting farmers’ income will be stepped up.

Source: PTI

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana has benefitted 38 lakh farmers and generated 10 lakh employment.

Source: Pexels

Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises Yojana has assisted 2.4 lakh SHGs and sixty thousand individuals with credit linkages.

Source: Unsplash

Other schemes are complementing the efforts for reducing post-harvest losses and improving productivity and incomes.

Source: Pixabay

To ensure faster growth of the sector, our Government will further promote private and public investment in post-harvest activities.

Source: Freepik

View Next Slide