January 19, 2024
FMCG companies, retailers shift focus to Ayodhya
Kirana stores and producers of packaged foods and beverages are increasing product supplies and launching on-site marketing initiatives in Ayodhya ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration on January 22.
In Ayodhya, over 70 per cent of local kirana stores are replenishing puja materials like cotton wicks, ghee, oil, diya, camphor, rice, wheat and honey.
Additionally, packed mithai (sweets) and chocolates are being stocked, with retailers anticipating increased sales during the auspicious occasion.
The third-most stocked items are chips and namkeen.
Kirana store owners are also preparing for increased sales in categories such as cold drinks, water, and personal care products like hair oil and soaps in anticipation of the upcoming festivities.
Fortune's Adani Wilmar has introduced a seven-day Jalebi Sampling Spree with over 25,000 Fortune-logo-shaped jalebis.
A 15-day campaign introducing a unique Fortune Special Pakoda Platter.
Also, a one-day Fortune Mega-Bhog event for over 5,000 people, the company said in a press release.
Companies like Parle Products are operating on three levels, ensuring product availability with a distribution centre near Ayodhya and other temple towns.
Dabur India is expanding its product distribution in anticipation of rising demand for daily essentials in the city.
The company is also actively engaging in on-ground marketing initiatives, including the establishment of experience zones for brands such as Real juices, Dabur Amla hair oil, and Dabur Vedic Tea.
Similarly, Coca-Cola and its bottling partners in the state are increasing vending machine availability in the area and collaborating with retailers to stock up on low-unit packs.
