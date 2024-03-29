March 29, 2024
Force Motors to exit tractor business by fiscal year end
Force Motors explained that this decision is part of its product rationalisation programme, aiming to focus primarily on core segments.
Source: Pexels
The company's board of directors decided to cease the line of business related to the manufacture and dealing of agricultural tractors.
The company to focus primarily on core segments such as shared mobility transportation, last-mile mobility, goods transportation, and creating special vehicles for civil and defence applications.
Sales of agricultural tractors contributed Rs 182.53 crore to the total revenue for the year ended March 31, 2023, accounting for 3.66% of the company's total revenue for the financial year.
