March 29, 2024

Force Motors to exit tractor business by fiscal year end

Force Motors explained that this decision is part of its product rationalisation programme, aiming to focus primarily on core segments.

Source: Pexels

 The company's board of directors decided to cease the line of business related to the manufacture and dealing of agricultural tractors. 

Source: Pexels

The company to focus primarily on core segments such as shared mobility transportation, last-mile mobility, goods transportation, and creating special vehicles for civil and defence applications.

Source: Pexels

Sales of agricultural tractors contributed Rs 182.53 crore to the total revenue for the year ended March 31, 2023, accounting for 3.66% of the company's total revenue for the financial year.

Source: Pexels

View Next Slide