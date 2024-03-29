March 29, 2024
Foreign investors infuse over Rs 2 lakh crore in FY24 in Indian equities
FPIs have made a robust return, investing over Rs 2 lakh crore in FY23–24. This reflects optimism in India's economic fundamentals despite global uncertainties.
Experts anticipate continued FPI inflows in FY24–25, driven by policy reforms and economic stability. However, they caution against potential volatility from global factors.
FPIs have rekindled their interest in Indian equities, investing Rs 2.08 lakh crore in FY24. This marks a significant turnaround from previous years.
Factors such as global inflation, interest rates, currency movements, and domestic economic health have influenced FPI flows, shaping India's investment landscape.
