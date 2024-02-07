January 10, 2024

Former Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal raises $30 million for his AI startup

Parag Agrawal, former CEO of Twitter (now X), resurfaces in the tech business realm after his contentious exit from the social media giant.

Agrawal has set his sights on a new venture which is an AI startup. He secured an impressive $30 million in initial funding.

Agrawal's new endeavour aims to pioneer software tailored for LLM (Large Language Model) developers, according to the sources.

The financing for this initiative was reportedly spearheaded by Khosla Ventures.

Substantial contributions from renowned venture capital entities Index Ventures and First Round Capital, signifying a strong vote of confidence in Agrawal's vision for AI innovation.

