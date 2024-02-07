January 13, 2024
Formula E plans for India return in 2025
Formula E co-founder Alberto Longo has expressed the series' determination to make a comeback to India in 2025, despite the recent cancellation of the Hyderabad E-Prix.
Longo revealed plans to initiate discussions with various cities in India to host future races.
The Hyderabad E-Prix, initially scheduled for February 10, faced cancellation after just one season.
Formula E cited a breach of the host city agreement by the newly-elected Telangana government as the reason behind the decision.
Longo disclosed that one Indian city has already expressed interest in hosting the electric race, indicating ongoing enthusiasm despite the setback in Hyderabad.
The inaugural electric race in India took place last February in Hyderabad, with then-IT minister KT Rama Rao playing a significant role in bringing the event to the city.
Longo confirmed that Hyderabad won't be a candidate for future seasons.
Expressing regret for Indian fans, Longo acknowledged the country's rich motorsports heritage and highlighted the disappointment of missing the event this year.
The Hyderabad race was the first major racing event in India since 2013.
To engage with the Indian audience, Formula E has partnered with Sony Pictures Networks India, ensuring coverage of all races this season.
