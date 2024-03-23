March 23, 2024
GenAI's impact on Healthcare
PwC's report notes that generative technologies, including GenAI, can transform India's healthcare by improving doctor efficiency and patient treatment.
Source: Pexels
The number of GenAI startups in India doubled between 2021 and 2023, with the market projected to reach $4.20 billion by 2030.
Source: Pexels
GenAI utilises natural language processing and predictive analytics to offer real-time clinical support and personalised patient care, revolutionising healthcare operations.
Source: Pexels
The report stresses the need for governance frameworks to address data privacy, security, and ethical AI use, ensuring responsible deployment of GenAI technologies in healthcare.
Source: Pexels