February 6, 2024

Glimpse of Ayodhya Airport through Republic’s lens

The Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

In its first phase, the airport has a 2,200-meter-long runway capable of handling Airbus A320, ATR-72, and Bombardier private jets.

The airport's second phase will allow international flights, with the runway expanding to 3,200 meters.

Built at a cost of Rs 1,463 crore, the airport showcases the life of Lord Ram through its architecture and decor.

The airport features a mural outside depicting a bow and arrow, symbolising Lord Ram's enduring efforts. The main building includes seven pillars representing significant episodes from the Ramayana.

Distinct mural plaques named 'Daivik and Khandika' adorn the airport, along with a mural dedicated to Lord Hanuman.

