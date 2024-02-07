February 6, 2024
Glimpse of Ayodhya Airport through Republic’s lens
The Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Source: Republic
In its first phase, the airport has a 2,200-meter-long runway capable of handling Airbus A320, ATR-72, and Bombardier private jets.
Source: Republic
The airport's second phase will allow international flights, with the runway expanding to 3,200 meters.
Source: Republic
Built at a cost of Rs 1,463 crore, the airport showcases the life of Lord Ram through its architecture and decor.
Source: Republic
The airport features a mural outside depicting a bow and arrow, symbolising Lord Ram's enduring efforts. The main building includes seven pillars representing significant episodes from the Ramayana.
Source: Republic
Distinct mural plaques named 'Daivik and Khandika' adorn the airport, along with a mural dedicated to Lord Hanuman.
Source: Republic