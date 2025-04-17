Golf Sets And Spa Days? SEBI Uncovers Gensol's Alleged Piggy Bank

Apr 17, 2025Khushi Rawat
Gensol Engineering Fund Diversion
BlueSmart
Anmol Singh Jaggi's Fund Expenditure
Bank Statements Reveal Shocking Pattern Of Funds
Millions Diverted For Family
Rupees To Dirhams? But From The Company's Pocket
Lavish Personal Spending At Company Expenses
There's More To It!?
The Brother Echoes The Same Sentiments
Gensol Money Traces Found Outside Jaggi Household
Company Funds To Families Pockets
Jaggi Duo Under Fire After Non-Rupee Spending Spree
Unlocking The Bank Vault's Secrets
Gensol Greed Does Not End