Apr 17, 2025

Khushi Rawat

Golf Sets And Spa Days? SEBI Uncovers Gensol's Alleged Piggy Bank

Gensol Engineering Fund Diversion

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) scrutinises Gensol promoters Anmol Singh Jaggi and Puneet Singh Jaggi over questionable fund usage. Their bank statements raise concerns about the company's commitment to financial transparency.

BlueSmart

BlueSmart, under the parent company Gensol Engineering Ltd., faces allegations of financial misconduct.  

Anmol Singh Jaggi's Fund Expenditure

Let's take a closer look at Anmol Singh Jaggi's bank statements, which have diverted a massive Rs 25.76 crore expense to personal activities, showing alarming patterns of misappropriation.  

Bank Statements Reveal Shocking Pattern Of Funds

Anmol Jaggi transferred a massive amount of Rs 10.64 crore to Gensol Ventures.  

Millions Diverted For Family

Large amounts of Rs 6.20 crore and 2.98 crore were transferred from Anmol Singh Jaggi's account to his mother and wife, respectively.  

Rupees To Dirhams? But From The Company's Pocket

A concerning expense of Rs 1.86 crore in foreign currency, such as UAE Dirhams, was spent for personal purposes.  

Lavish Personal Spending At Company Expenses

Anmol Singh Jaggi spent Rs 26 lakh on a golf set, Rs 23 lakh on ICICI Securities, Rs 17.28 lakh on a Titan watch and jewellery, Rs 11.75 lakh on DLF Homes, and Rs 10.36 lakh on a spa treatment. 

There's More To It!?

Anmol also spent Rs 9.95 lakh to pay his ICICI Bank credit card bill and 3 lakh for travel booking at Make My Trip.  

The Brother Echoes The Same Sentiments

Similarly, Punnet Singh Jaggi's bank statements revealed that Rs 13.55 crore of company funds were misused. Let's break down the fund utilisation and gain a better understanding. 

Gensol Money Traces Found Outside Jaggi Household

The largest transaction was Rs 10.03 crore to Gensol Venture Pvt Ltd., a company linked with Amol.  

Company Funds To Families Pockets

Punnet revealed a common expenditure of Rs 1.13 crore transferred to his wife, Shalmali Kaur Jaggi and Rs 7.52 crore to his mother, Jasminder Kaur.  

Jaggi Duo Under Fire After Non-Rupee Spending Spree

Once again, Rs 66.35 lakh was spent on foreign currency exchange for personal consumption.  

Unlocking The Bank Vault's Secrets

He has Rs 36 lakh in American Express cards, including Rs 13 lakh on his Amex Card. His expenditures include Rs 11.4 lakh on INFT payments and Rs 3 lakh for lease deed registration. 

Gensol Greed Does Not End

Moreover, Rs 3 Lakh was deposited into Anmol Jaggi's wife, Mugdha Kaur Jaggi, and Rs 2.61 lakh was deposited into the bank account of an executive from Gensol Engineering, Imran Naqvi.

