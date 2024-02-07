January 11, 2024

Google cuts hundreds of jobs in 2024

Alphabet Inc.’s Google has said that the company is laying off hundreds of people working on its voice-activated Google Assistant software.

Google is also eliminating a similar number of roles in the company's Devices and Services team, according to media reports.

Among the affected workers are those working on the voice-based Google Assistant and at the augmented reality hardware team.

Workers in the company’s central engineering organization were also hit by the cuts, the company said.

The layoffs at Google Assistant, are part of organizational changes that have been in place since the second-half of 2023, which included layoffs at the company's mapping app Waze.

A few hundred roles are being eliminated in the company's Devices and Services team, with the majority in the 1P AR hardware team.

Throughout second-half of 2023, a number of our teams made changes to become more efficient and work better, and to align their resources to their biggest product priorities.

Some teams are continuing to make these kinds of organizational changes, which include some role eliminations globally.

As of September 2023, Alphabet had 182,381 employees across the world.

