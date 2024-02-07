January 11, 2024
Google cuts hundreds of jobs in 2024
Alphabet Inc.’s Google has said that the company is laying off hundreds of people working on its voice-activated Google Assistant software.
Source: Unsplash
Google is also eliminating a similar number of roles in the company's Devices and Services team, according to media reports.
Source: Unsplash
Among the affected workers are those working on the voice-based Google Assistant and at the augmented reality hardware team.
Source: Unsplash
Workers in the company’s central engineering organization were also hit by the cuts, the company said.
Source: Unsplash
The layoffs at Google Assistant, are part of organizational changes that have been in place since the second-half of 2023, which included layoffs at the company's mapping app Waze.
Source: Unsplash
A few hundred roles are being eliminated in the company's Devices and Services team, with the majority in the 1P AR hardware team.
Source: Unsplash
Throughout second-half of 2023, a number of our teams made changes to become more efficient and work better, and to align their resources to their biggest product priorities.
Source: Pixabay
Some teams are continuing to make these kinds of organizational changes, which include some role eliminations globally.
Source: Unsplash
As of September 2023, Alphabet had 182,381 employees across the world.
Source: Pixabay