January 17, 2024
Google likely to cut hundreds of jobs in advertising sales unit
Google is planning to lay off hundreds of employees in its advertising sales unit, according to media reports.
Google's chief business officer Philipp Schindler told staff in an internal memo that the plans to cut hundreds of roles from its advertising sales unit as part of a restructuring.
The memo said that the tech giant is planning to automate more of its processes through artificial intelligence software which can determine how advertisers' money should be spent across products.
Last week, the tech giant announced the elimination of hundreds of positions in its voice-activated Google Assistant software and a similar number of roles in the Devices and Services team.
Among the affected workers were those working on the voice-based Google Assistant and at the augmented reality hardware team.
Workers in the company’s central engineering organization were also hit by the cuts.
Throughout second-half of 2023, a number of our teams made changes to become more efficient and work better, and to align their resources to their biggest product priorities.
As of September 2023, Alphabet had 182,381 employees across the world.
